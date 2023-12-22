CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

