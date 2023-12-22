Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.