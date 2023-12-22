Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
