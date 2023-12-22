17,168 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $154,430,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GFF stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

