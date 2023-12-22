SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,927 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

