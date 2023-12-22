Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 31.3%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 31.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 222,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 34,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fremont Gold Trading Up 54.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.04.

About Fremont Gold

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposit. The company was formerly known as Palisades Ventures Inc and changed its name to Fremont Gold Ltd.

