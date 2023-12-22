Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.50

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.79), with a volume of 208235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.76).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. Henderson EuroTrust’s payout ratio is currently 1,739.13%.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

