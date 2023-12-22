US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.18

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 862129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 110.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 189.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in US Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,956,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

