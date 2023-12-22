AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.23

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 20763393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.