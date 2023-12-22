Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 989,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 310,922 shares.The stock last traded at $58.61 and had previously closed at $58.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SUN

Sunoco Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.