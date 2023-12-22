fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21. 10,473,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 14,040,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

fuboTV Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $957.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in fuboTV by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in fuboTV by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in fuboTV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

