Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Acquires $11,645.00 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $11,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,654.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor purchased 500 shares of Capital Southwest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,835.00.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,932 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

