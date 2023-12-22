Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.88

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.88 and last traded at C$52.00, with a volume of 1368559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.16.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 654.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 2,175.00%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total transaction of C$356,743.05. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

