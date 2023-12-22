Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 1,504 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $12,753.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,767 shares in the company, valued at $489,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Everspin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on MRAM
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Everspin Technologies
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.