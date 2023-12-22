Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 1,504 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $12,753.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,767 shares in the company, valued at $489,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

