Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 25%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,066,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 743% from the average daily volume of 126,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

