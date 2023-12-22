Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) Insider Timothy Oldham Purchases 414,561 Shares

Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Oldham acquired 414,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,655.25 ($12,520.30).

Acrux Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.14.

About Acrux

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes generic and topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of males.

