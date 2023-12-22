Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.05 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on PKOH

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.