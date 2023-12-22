Rostislav Christov Raykov Acquires 32,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 29,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,300.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

LGC opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

