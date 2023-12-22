EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $935.26 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, EOS has traded up 9% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $935.26 million and $201.14 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002090 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,112,029,066 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,034,374 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

