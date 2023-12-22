STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Sells $971,000.00 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

