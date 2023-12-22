JasmyCoin Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $317.16 million and $39.97 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

