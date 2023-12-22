Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) versus Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Green Organic Dutchman and Huabao International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huabao International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% Huabao International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Huabao International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.29 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.23 Huabao International $569.05 million 2.30 -$156.71 million N/A N/A

Green Organic Dutchman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huabao International.

Summary

Huabao International beats Green Organic Dutchman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; synthetic perfumes; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

