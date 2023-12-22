Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

