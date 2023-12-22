Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 1,441 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56.

On Monday, November 20th, Gene Liu sold 285 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $53,047.05.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $245.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $245.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $164,186,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.