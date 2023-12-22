STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CAO Jaclyn Paul Sells 12,900 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

