Prom 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.73 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00012251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $97.53 million and $8.73 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.59639644 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,046,834.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

