Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Insider Robert S. Genter Sells 7,024 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $123.10 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,919,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

