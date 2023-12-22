30,277 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after acquiring an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after acquiring an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 535,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 67.9% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,619,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 223.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

