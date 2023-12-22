SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 538,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

