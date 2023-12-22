SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PriceSmart by 409.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 191,950 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 75.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 192.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.6 %

PriceSmart stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

