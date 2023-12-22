SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.