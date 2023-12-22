Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,968,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Trading Up 2.6 %

XRX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

