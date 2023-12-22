SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

