Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 28,134 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.