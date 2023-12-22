Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 687 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $217.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $219.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day moving average of $201.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

