Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $294,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

