Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.