Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

