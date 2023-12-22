Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $341,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $85.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

