Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $102,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.