Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $189.13 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $190.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.