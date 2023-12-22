6,023 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.