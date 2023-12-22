Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

