Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.