Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

