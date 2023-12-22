Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 294 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

