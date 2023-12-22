John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

