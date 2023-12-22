Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 418 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

