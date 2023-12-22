Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.