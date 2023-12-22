Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

